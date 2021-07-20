Therapy Room Music Studio welcomed artists back into the studio as Covid restrictions have been lifted.

The studio is run by Ian Maclaughlin, producer and engineer, and his wife Jane, who designs and produces the musicians’ CDs in-house.

Musicians have been rehearsing for the upcoming three-day music festival Hi Fest set to take place from July 23 to 25.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vocalist Karen Williams (61) happy to be behind a microphone again at Therapy Room recording studio. Picture: Mike Cooter (190721)

Jane said: ‘It’s been nice, we’ve just had a few friends around the studio. It’s been lovely to be at home with people around, enjoying themselves and listening to music.

‘The artists we have in today are Mark Handley and Karen Williams.’

As musicians, Ian and Jane are keen to promote live music and have decided to launch a special project to celebrate the end of the lockdown restrictions.

Ian MacLaughlin (68) with wife Jane MacLaughlin (61) celebrating the re-opening of Therapy Room recording studi on on Hayling Island. Picture: Mike Cooter (190721)

They will be running an afternoon event at the Hi Fest beach stage on July 24 from 2pm to 7pm.

Therapy Room Music Studio - so named because it is ‘something relaxing for musicians’, said Jane - will be providing recording facilities beforehand for the artists involved on that afternoon, as well as loaning sound equipment to the musicians involved, and also playing in some of the bands.

They will be selling CDs from the bands involved that have been recording in the studio.

SEE ALSO: Chaos as Portsmouth City Council meeting abandoned as councillor tests positive for Covid

Hand crafted CD masters at Therapy Room recording studio. Picture: Mike Cooter (190721)

Jane said: ‘It’s a stage on the beach, The Plaza at Eastoke Corner, where everyone wants to be!

‘The motivation was the end of the Covid regulations, and getting our recording artists back out again and to support the charity part of Hi-Fest.

‘The purpose is to help out the Hayling Island charity, the Hayling Lions, who are being supported by the festival - we’re doing this for free.

‘Let’s celebrate - get out there playing again. If you own a pub, maybe get a musician along.’

Hayling Island musician Mark Handley (64) strumming in one of the session rooms at Therapy Room recording studio. Picture: Mike Cooter (190721)

Therapy Room Music Studio, which was launched in 2016 and has expanded over the years, hopes to build another drum studio next year.

All Hi Fest events are free, except for a ticketed event - The Wall of Floyd band - which will take place in the community centre on July 23.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, with 70 per cent fewer adverts for less than 20p a day.