Hayling Island skateboarders are set to say goodbye to old ramps before new skatepark is built

How the new Hayling skatepark could look Picture: Maverick Industries Limited

Funding for the new skatepark has been secured between Havant Borough Council and The Hayling Skatepark Project, and in total more than £207,000 has been raised.

The current metal and wooden ramps will be replaced with a new concrete structure, designed by skatepark design company Maverick Industries Limited.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Picture: Maverick Industries Limited

The Hayling Skatepark Project has organised ‘The Last Skate’ event for 5pm on Sunday, June 26.

Matt Pilkington, chairman of the project said: ‘I grew up on Hayling, skating there for over 20 years and it was a big part of my life growing up - it’s nice to get some people down there and send our farewells to the old park.’

When asked how it feels to deliver the project he added: ‘It’s an amazing feeling, to be honest, I don't think it’s sunk in yet and I don't think it will until I'm stood in it, possibly on my skateboard riding around it.

‘When we went into it - we weren’t super confident that we would be able to achieve it, particularly since most of the funding has to come from donations or grants and we had to find that ourselves.

‘It’s not just a skatepark, it’s one of the only social hubs for young people on the island, there isn’t a lot to do for teenagers in Hayling.

‘There’s quite a lot for young kids like the playgrounds and then there are bowls clubs for retirees but for teenagers, there’s literally nothing.’

Funding for the project has also been secured through The Veolia Environmental Trust, Section 106 contributions, community fundraising, the Fat Face Foundation, Hayling Lions and other generous funders.

More than 1,500 people attended the Skate Jam event last summer, and £10,000 has been raised by the public and local businesses, including £5,000 from Burras Ltd and £3,000 from Portsmouth firm ILOVEDUST amongst others.