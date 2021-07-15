The team behind the Hayling Island Skatepark Project hope to raise £200,000 for a new, safer, and quieter skatepark to replace the damaged facilities at the current site on the seafront.

So far, the community group has collected almost £70,000 in funds to make their dream a reality - leaving another £130,000 still to be collected.

The fundraising skatejam will take place at Hayling’s skatepark from 1pm to 6pm on Saturday, July 17.

Matt Pilkington, Hayling Island Skatepark Project chairman, said: ‘We want to raise awareness of the project and what we do.

‘We’ve really felt that there’s been a spark in the community where people who normally wouldn’t work alongside each other are coming up with some really nice ideas for improving the community.

‘It’s a coming together of the community day, people united by putting something positive into the community for young people.

‘We’re hoping that local skaters and BMXers will come down to get involved for a fun day and to have a good time.

‘Hopefully, if people feel getting the skatepark is a good idea, they’ll make a donation.

‘We’ll be selling some tickets and got merch as well - we’re hoping to create a good buzz to keep the project going forward.’

The event promises live music from Slick Minded Individuals, Marcus Payne, DJ James Notley, Hola for a Dolla and Word of Mouth.

There will also be food and drink stalls, a raffle, a skate competition, fundraising activities, and characters from Jaysie Louis & Co.

Mayor of Havant Cllr Rosy Raines is also expected to attend the skatejam.

Tickets are free but donations are welcome.

Around 500 people have registered for official tickets, with lots more expected to turn up on the day.

Matt added: ‘The plan is that if it’s a success, we’ll do another one next year but much bigger.’

To find out more about the project, or to get tickets, visit facebook.com/TheHaylingSkatepark.

