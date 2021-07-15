19 of our best hot weather photos from Portsmouth as temperatures hit 26C

Sunseekers have rushed down to the seafront in Southsea as the temperatures were due to hit 26C.

The sunshine is set to continue through the rest of the week.

We sent The News’ photographers down to the seafront to get photos of people enjoying the summer weather.

Here are our best hot weather photos from today.

Can you spot yourself?

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.

1. Hot weather Mabel the cockapoo playing at Southsea Common and making the most of the warm weather. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman Buy photo

2. Hot weather A man paragliding at Southsea Common. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman Buy photo

3. Hot weather Bobby Pearson, Rupert 2, Harriet 5 Ben 8 and Toby 8 enjoying the beach. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman Buy photo

4. Hot weather Maxine Renfew and Rachel Carruthers at Southsea beach. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman Buy photo