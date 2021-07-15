19 of our best hot weather photos from Portsmouth as temperatures hit 26C
Residents have been making the most of the glorious weather in Portsmouth.
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 4:11 pm
Sunseekers have rushed down to the seafront in Southsea as the temperatures were due to hit 26C.
The sunshine is set to continue through the rest of the week.
We sent The News’ photographers down to the seafront to get photos of people enjoying the summer weather.
Here are our best hot weather photos from today.
Can you spot yourself?
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.
Page 1 of 5