Sisters Josie and Jenny Lake skating outside D-Day story, Southsea. Picture: Habibur Rahman
Sisters Josie and Jenny Lake skating outside D-Day story, Southsea. Picture: Habibur Rahman

19 of our best hot weather photos from Portsmouth as temperatures hit 26C

Residents have been making the most of the glorious weather in Portsmouth.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 4:11 pm

Sunseekers have rushed down to the seafront in Southsea as the temperatures were due to hit 26C.

The sunshine is set to continue through the rest of the week.

MORE: Pompey urges 'consideration' over social media use as investigation continues

We sent The News’ photographers down to the seafront to get photos of people enjoying the summer weather.

Here are our best hot weather photos from today.

Can you spot yourself?

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.

1. Hot weather

Mabel the cockapoo playing at Southsea Common and making the most of the warm weather. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Photo: Habibur Rahman

Buy photo

2. Hot weather

A man paragliding at Southsea Common. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Photo: Habibur Rahman

Buy photo

3. Hot weather

Bobby Pearson, Rupert 2, Harriet 5 Ben 8 and Toby 8 enjoying the beach. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Photo: Habibur Rahman

Buy photo

4. Hot weather

Maxine Renfew and Rachel Carruthers at Southsea beach. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Photo: Habibur Rahman

Buy photo
PortsmouthPompeySouthsea
Next Page
Page 1 of 5