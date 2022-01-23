Following the retirement of Bob Haddock, the line’s owner and creator, new operators The Hayling Light Railway Trust are looking forward to a bright future for the railway.

The trust is a not for profit charity set up by the volunteers of the East Hayling Light Railway Society, and trust members would like to wish Bob and his wife Marilyn a long, happy and well deserved retirement.

The mile long narrow gauge railway, which has operated along the seafront of Hayling Island since 2003, runs between the seaside shops, pubs, cafes and amusements of Eastoke Corner, along the coast of Hayling Bay to the funfairs at Beachlands.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The directors of the new Hayling Light Railway Trust, Cliff Robinson, Chris Martin and Malcolm Harris, take a break from their volunteering duties to toast the new venture with a cup of railway tea.

It was built, and is now run entirely, by volunteers.

Trains are generally pulled by diesel locomotives, usually steam-outline loco ‘Jack’ - although from time to time steam locomotives are hired in to add some extra magic.

The trust is keen to hear from anyone with a little time to spare who would like to join the friendly team of volunteers who keep the trains running. No previous experience is necessary as full training will be given.

Ian Edwards, volunteer PR officer for The Hayling Light Railway Trust, said: ‘Whether you aspire to be a driver, guard or ‘clippie’, serve customers in our shop, help maintain our track, or work on our locomotives, carriages and wagons in our Eastoke Corner depot.

‘If you would like to join the Hayling Light Railway Trust please contact us via our Hayling Light Railway’ website or Facebook page.

Alternatively write to or visit us in person on any operating day at Hayling Light Railway, Eastoke Corner Station, Sea Front, Hayling Island, Hants. PO11 9HL. For information on the day of travel, please phone our duty manager on 07902 446340.

‘Our volunteer team looks forward to meeting you.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron