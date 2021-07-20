The Hayling Skatepark Project is powering towards its £200,000 goal to rebuild a skatepark on the seafront.

Now the project is £10,000 closer to its target, thanks to support from The FatFace Foundation.

This donation, which will be spent on the redevelopment of the new skatepark, was made after the project group submitted a bid to the foundation.

From left, Dylan Faulkener, Matt Bowen, Jack Gray, Harvey Watson-Newman and Ash Cripps at the Hayling Island skatejam. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 170721-40)

Matt Pilkington, project chair, said: ‘FatFace is a fantastic organisation with a strong sense of social justice and entrepreneurial spirit.

‘This kind of generosity from a local business shows just how important the skatepark is to our community and galvanises us to push harder for a truly fantastic new skatepark.

‘We can't thank the team at the FatFace Foundation enough for their support.’

The total has now been raised to £69,000, meaning the project is more than a quarter of the way towards its target.

Almost 2,000 people attended Hayling's first Skatejam festival on Saturday, which was hosted by the project to raise funds for the new skatepark.

Clare Batson, FatFace Foundation company secretary, said: ‘The FatFace Foundation is proud to support the Hayling Skatepark Project in rebuilding and rejuvenating this beloved facility.

‘The park is a fantastic initiative, encouraging our community to come together, get outside and stay active.’

The campaign to rebuild the Hayling Skatepark was launched by a group of residents after the popular facility on the beach fell into disrepair and many of the ramps had to be removed.

Members of the community decided to take matters into their own hands and raise the necessary funds to rebuild the skatepark.

Charles Bryant, veteran skateboarder, said: ‘The skatepark on Hayling has been one of the primary social hubs for young people on the island for over 20 years, so to see it descend into wrack and ruin was heartbreaking.

‘Many of us grew up spending hours each week down at the skatepark, having fun, seeing friends and staying active.

‘It's inconceivable that on an island with over 20,000 residents that there should be so little for young people to do!’

Contact the project group at [email protected]

