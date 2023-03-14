Here are 13 photos from The Pamodzi Creatives Inspirational Women of Portsmouth Awards

The Pamodzi Creatives Inspirational Women of Portsmouth Awards returned for a fifth year – here are 13 photos from the night.

The awards took place on Friday, March 10, at the Guildhall in Portsmouth and saw people from across the city come together to celebrate inspirational women who have been doing amazing things with their time.

There were 14 awards up for grabs on the night and the event was the biggest it has ever.

Roni Edwards, founder of Pamodzi, said: ‘Our award recipients are not winners in the traditional sense. We are not celebrating the most elite performers, but those who make a positive impact to their respective community.

‘Behind every woman or girl there is a tribe of people supporting her in different ways, so the award is the product of that whole tribe.’

Hosted by The Fabulous Josh and TamBam, the night consisted of a display of local talent, with performances from Kailani Dance Company, singer Hannah Roper, Batala Portsmouth, Twirlversity and more.

Some of the recipients included Sophie Cartledge, founder of Hormones on the Blink, for Emerging Business and Hirina Kaur, who came to Portsmouth with her family to escape the Taliban, who won the Inspirational Young Person Award.

Clair Martin, Seekers Create, won the ARTS award,

Sophie Cartledge, Hormones on the Blink, won the Emerging Business award,

Lulu Whitmore, Love Southsea, won the Established Business award,

Charlotte Fairall, Sophie's Legacy, and Sophie King, Motiv8, won the Community Act Award,

Samantha Canaway, Rain 2 Rainbow, and Kerry Hutton, Portsmouth Menopause Group, won the Community Award,

Jo Morgan, Engendering Change, won the Education Award,

Jeannie Lymath, Sole Care Healing, won the Health Award,

Steph Richards, Activist, won the Inspirational Elder Award,

Bianca Braithwaite, Mindset Maintenance, won the Inspirational Role Model Award,

Hirina Kaur, Student, won the Inspirational Young Person Award,

Pauline French, Rugby Coach, won the Sports Award,

Holly Champney, Student, won the STEM Award and Dr Alex Hildrid, Head of Research, The Mary Rose, won the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Below are 13 photos from the night.

1 . Award Recipient for 'Community :Other' Sam Canaway of Rain To Rainbow with Presenter Alison Lee of Biscoe Solicitors and Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Councillor Hugh Mason at The Pamodzi Inspirational Women of Portsmouth Awards 2023 Award Recipient for 'Community :Other' Sam Canaway of Rain To Rainbow with Presenter Alison Lee of Biscoe Solicitors and Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Councillor Hugh Mason at The Pamodzi Inspirational Women of Portsmouth Awards 2023. Picture credit: Emma Terracciano Photo: Emma Terracciano Photo Sales

2 . Smiles Award Recipient in the category of 'Community: Activism and Volunteering' - Sophie King, with Presenter Hannah Murray and Lord Mayor of Portsmouth Councillor Hugh Mason Photo: Emma Terracciano Photo Sales

3 . Happy Roni Edwards, Founder and Director of Pamodzi Creatives with hosts 'The Fabulous Josh' and Tamzin Cormican share a giggle on stage at The Pamodzi Inspirational Women of Portsmouth Awards 2023. Photo: Emma Terracciano Photo Sales

4 . City in her blood Award Recipient for 'Business: Established 3+ Years' - Lulu Whitmore of 'Love Southsea' with Presenter Dr Alisha Damani and Lord Mayor of Portsmouth Councillor Hugh Mason Photo: Emma Terracciano Photo Sales