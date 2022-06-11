Here are 26 celebrities who went to school in Portsmouth and Hampshire

From state secondaries through to highly regard private schools.
And through the years the halls and corridors of these schools have been frequented by many future celebrities and famous faces.
From renowned physicists to reality tv stars, Formula 1 engineers and radio personalities.
One of our schools also educated a former Prime Minister and two high profile royals!
See the faces of 26 famous people who went to school in Portsmouth and Hampshire in our gallery below.
