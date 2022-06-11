Here are 26 celebrities who went to school in Portsmouth and Hampshire

From state secondaries through to highly regard private schools.

And through the years the halls and corridors of these schools have been frequented by many future celebrities and famous faces.

From renowned physicists to reality tv stars, Formula 1 engineers and radio personalities.

One of our schools also educated a former Prime Minister and two high profile royals!

See the faces of 26 famous people who went to school in Portsmouth and Hampshire in our gallery below.

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 26p a day.

1. Prince of Wales Prince Charles, Prince of Wales went to Cheam School in Hadley. Picture: Peter Nicholls - WPA Pool/Getty Images Photo: WPA Pool Photo Sales

2. Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh was also an alumni of Cheam School in Headley. (Photo by Alastair Grant - WPA Pool/Getty Images) Photo: WPA Pool Photo Sales

3. Colin Firth Colin Firth went to what is now Kings' School in Winchester. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for BFI) Photo: Tim P. Whitby Photo Sales

4. Elizabeth Hurley Actress Elizabeth Hurley was born in Basingstoke and went to Harriet Costello School. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Lincoln Center) Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris Photo Sales