HERE’S when you can watch our Olympic stars take part in the Tokyo games.

Portsmouth BMX freestyle rider Declan Brooks, Fareham rowing ace Rebecca Muzerie, Hayling Island sailor Eilidh McIntyre and hockey women's keeper Maddie Hinch, originally from Hill Head, are flying the flag for Team GB at the Tokyo Olympics.

With the games now underway excitement is reaching fever pitch as the athletes bid to bring home a medal.

Declan Brooks. Photo by Barrington Coombs/Getty Images for British Olympic Association

Tokyo is eight hours ahead of UK time so dedicated followers will have to prepare for some unorthodox viewing times to watch events live.

To see how Declan gets on in the BMX freestyle park, tune in UK time on Sunday August 1 from 2.10am through to 4.50am.

Rower Muzerie will be taking part in the eight team event on Friday July 30 from 0.45am - 2.55am.

Eilidh will embark on winning the 470 sailing event which starts on Wednesday July 28 from 4am - 10am.

Rebecca Muzerie. Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images for British Olympic Association

The final medal race will be on August 4 at 6.30am - 8.55am.

Hinch’s hockey team begin the defence of their title on Sunday against Germany, with matches in the pool kicking off from 1.30am.

They will then play Netherlands on Thursday July 29, with games starting at 11am.

Eilidh McIntyre. Photo by Karl Bridgeman/Getty Images for British Olympic Association

