Here's why air ambulances were spotted in Havant and Waterlooville
A person was treated at the scene in Havant Park around 10pm on Monday following a medical incident. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance said their crew was dispatched at 9.53pm.
A spokesperson said: “The Critical Care Team consisting of a doctor and a specialist paramedic provided treatment to a patient before escorting them to hospital via road ambulance.”
Meanwhile, an air ambulance was also seen flying over Waterlooville around 7.30pm on Tuesday evening en route to an incident in Bognor Regis. “Following treatment on scene, a patient was escorted to hospital via road ambulance for further treatment,” a spokesperson said.
