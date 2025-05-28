Here's why air ambulances were spotted in Havant and Waterlooville

An air ambulance was seen landing in Havant for an emergency incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance Picture: Credit Tim Wallace Photography | Tim Wallace Photography

A person was treated at the scene in Havant Park around 10pm on Monday following a medical incident. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance said their crew was dispatched at 9.53pm.

A spokesperson said: “The Critical Care Team consisting of a doctor and a specialist paramedic provided treatment to a patient before escorting them to hospital via road ambulance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, an air ambulance was also seen flying over Waterlooville around 7.30pm on Tuesday evening en route to an incident in Bognor Regis. “Following treatment on scene, a patient was escorted to hospital via road ambulance for further treatment,” a spokesperson said.