Here's why air ambulances were spotted in Havant and Waterlooville

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 28th May 2025, 15:44 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

An air ambulance was seen landing in Havant for an emergency incident.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance Picture: Credit Tim Wallace PhotographyHampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance Picture: Credit Tim Wallace Photography
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance Picture: Credit Tim Wallace Photography | Tim Wallace Photography

A person was treated at the scene in Havant Park around 10pm on Monday following a medical incident. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance said their crew was dispatched at 9.53pm.

A spokesperson said: “The Critical Care Team consisting of a doctor and a specialist paramedic provided treatment to a patient before escorting them to hospital via road ambulance.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile, an air ambulance was also seen flying over Waterlooville around 7.30pm on Tuesday evening en route to an incident in Bognor Regis. “Following treatment on scene, a patient was escorted to hospital via road ambulance for further treatment,” a spokesperson said.

Related topics:Havant & Waterlooville

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice