The beeping was a test of the government’s new Emergency Alert System to warn you if there is a danger to life nearby.

The government’s website said of the new alert testing: ‘Emergency Alerts is a UK government service that will warn you if there’s a danger to life nearby. In an emergency, your mobile phone or tablet will receive an alert with advice about how to stay safe. The government does not need to know your phone number or location to send you an alert.’

Reasons you might get an alert include over severe flooding, fires and extreme weather.

Emergency alerts will only be sent by the emergency services, government departments, agencies and public bodies that deal with emergencies.

When you get an emergency alert your mobile phone or tablet may make a loud siren-like sound, even if it’s set on silent or it may vibrate or read out the alert. The sound and vibration will last for about 10 seconds.

An alert will include a phone number or a link to the GOV.UK website for more information.

Emergency alert test

You’ll get alerts based on your current location - not where you live or work. You do not need to turn on location services to receive alerts.

When you get an alert, stop what you’re doing and follow the instructions in the alert. Do not read or respond to an emergency alert while driving or riding. Find somewhere safe and legal to stop before reading the message.