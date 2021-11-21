Hero police officer saves woman on A27 flyover but is assaulted and needs hospital treatment after pulling her back from footbridge

A POLICE officer was taken to hospital after leaping to the rescue of a ‘concern for welfare’ woman who was attempting to climb a footbridge on the A27 flyover yesterday evening.

By Steve Deeks
Sunday, 21st November 2021, 1:12 pm

The hero singled crewed officer attended the westbound carriageway of the A27, between Cosham and Eastern Road junction, at around 5.30pm amid reports of concerns for a woman.

After finding the female the officer attempted to engage with her and called for assistance when she refused – before matters escalated.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘During the incident the female has gone to climb the footbridge barrier and the officer has gone to pull her back, at which point he has been assaulted.

‘Despite this, the officer managed to keep the female safe from harm before assistance arrived. The officer required hospital treatment.’

The woman was subsequently treated by paramedics.

She was not arrested or sectioned.

