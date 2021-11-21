The hero singled crewed officer attended the westbound carriageway of the A27, between Cosham and Eastern Road junction, at around 5.30pm amid reports of concerns for a woman.

After finding the female the officer attempted to engage with her and called for assistance when she refused – before matters escalated.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police

A police spokeswoman said: ‘During the incident the female has gone to climb the footbridge barrier and the officer has gone to pull her back, at which point he has been assaulted.

‘Despite this, the officer managed to keep the female safe from harm before assistance arrived. The officer required hospital treatment.’

SEE ALSO: Dad says daughter scared after sex attack

The woman was subsequently treated by paramedics.

She was not arrested or sectioned.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron