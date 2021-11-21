Leigh Park teenager who threatened to 'stab up' rival with machete is spared prison

Tye Rule, 18, was sentenced to five months in a young offender’s institution at Portsmouth Crown Court after he stormed round to Harvestgate Walk in Warren Park, Havant, with friends on August 1 brandishing the large knife.

The judge, Recorder John Freeman, handed down the term of imprisonment after believing Rule, of Sunwood Road, Leigh Park, already had a previous conviction for possessing a bladed weapon - making a jail term virtually inevitable.

But some 20 minutes after passing sentence - and with Rule’s distraught family now on their way home - the case was suddenly called back on after it was realised an oversight had been made in deciding the sentence.

In an incredible turn of events, the judge said Rule’s previous offence for possessing a weapon did not in fact count as a previous conviction as was previously thought to be the case by all parties.

It meant Recorder Freeman was able to spare Rule jail.

‘You are a very lucky man,’ the judge told Rule. ‘So this is now your last chance.’

After Rule’s reprieve, he was handed a three-year community order with 240 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation days.

He was also told to pay costs of £250 and a victim impact surcharge of £95.

His barrister Rob Harding had argued it would be ‘unjust’ to send him to jail.

The barrister cited Rule’s young age and that probation was prepared to help the young offender as reasons to spare him jail, before adding: ‘It would have a catastrophic effect on his family and therefore would be unjust.’

The court heard Rule had gone to his adversary’s property and brandished the machete before telling him: ‘I’m going to kill you. I’m going to stab you up.’

But to the relief of those at the address, Rule left in a vehicle.

After sparing Rule a term behind bars, recorder Freeman added: ‘I hope this is the last we see of you.’

The victim, whose house was targeted in the machete incident, said in a statement read out to court: ‘I genuinely feel scared for my family and the neighbours.

‘It has left us fearing violence and wary whenever any of the family leaves the house.’

