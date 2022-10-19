Southern Electrical Recycling (SER), a Hilsea electrical recycling firm, collaborated with Warblington School in Havant to educate pupils and even teachers, raising awareness about the impacts of electronic waste on the planet.

The Electrical Amnesty Fortnight involved the e-waste disposal firm providing the school with plastic boxes, which students and staff were encouraged to fill with old electronic items.

SER also provided the school with its very own mascot, WEEE Man, a robot-style character made from recycled plastic with a built-in screen, which played a presentation with educational information and facts about waste electrical and electronic equipment.

Across the week, more than six boxes were filled with different items, such as kettles, old tablets, homeware and mobile phones.

As well as this, the firm helped the school safely dispose of their IT equipment and cleared out five storage rooms worth of tech, which would have otherwise gone to landfill.

Staff from the school said that the children were very intrigued by the WEEE Man, kept in reception, and that lots of them asked questions about electrical recycling.

Senior admin assistant Megan Barker said: ‘It has been brilliant to see our community come together to collect electrical items to be recycled in a safe and secure way. Our students were intrigued by the WEEE Man that took up residence in our Reception which increased awareness for recycling especially as this is something important to us as an Eco School.

‘We have created a link between the school and Southern Electrical Recycling and look forward to working with them again in the future.’

SER took away more than a tonne worth of electronics from the school and is set to continue working with them on any other items they need to dispose of.

Co-owner of the firm, Gary Dalton said: ‘This couldn’t have gone better for us. The aim was to educate the children, but we managed to go a step further and educate the staff and parents about the importance of properly disposing of electrics.

