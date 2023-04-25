Southsea Brunch Klub, in Elm Grove, opened up just over a week ago and has been thriving since it opened its doors.

The brunch klub and bar offers a bottomless brunch, a range of cocktails and music from local upcoming DJs.

The venue, which used to be the burger and tap room, Three Cuts, and before that was [email protected] and Big Ernie’s, has had a complete makeover and it has been transformed into a picture-perfect setting equipped with a photobooth, neon lights around very corner and trendy features that are an Instagrammer’s dream.

Southsea Brunch Klub has recently opened their doors - and the response has been amazing. Picture credit: FarFly Media

Sam Wellington, general manager at Southsea Brunch Klub, said: ‘It is a great business and we have had a really good response from everyone. The brunches are popular – we do excellent food. Our head chef is Andy Hobbs, he was given the opportunity to work in a Michelin-starred restaurant.

‘We are going for that ‘Instagram’ vibe so we want to go for a trendy look.

‘Before us, it was a burger joint. We had to pretty much start from scratch – in three weeks we transformed it into the Klub. It was hard work but we got it done.’

The klub has been thriving since opening and the owners have got a lot of plans in the pipeline including ideas for Pride, which will take place on June 10.

They also offer the House of Brunch house night every Saturday, SBK Friday Flava’s, SBK afternoon sessions and SBK live lounge.

The bottomless brunch costs £45 per person and includes an hour and a half of bottomless drinks, a two-course meal and DJs or live performers.

Sam added: ‘The whole point is that you go out with your girls and have a good night and not feel like a piece of meat but we are open to everyone. The benefit of being a new club is that you can do what you want with it.

‘Every single week we have new DJ’s and we have a live lounge on a Sunday.’

