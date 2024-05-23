Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Work to transform an outdoor Portsmouth pool which has been closed for the past two years is set to take a big step forward.

Portsmouth City Council is redeveloping Hilsea Lido as part of the Hilsea Lines project in the north of the city, to improve the area and encourage residents and visitors to use it. The project has been enabled by funding from the UK government's Levelling Up fund. Plans were unvieled in March to bring the pool back to its former glory in time for its 90th birth in 2025.

A visualisation of completed Hilsea Lido.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council have been working closely with consultancy company, Mace, along with contractors, Beard, to plan this complex project, with lots of work needed to bring the lido back into public use. Now that this stage has been completed, work will begin on-site from the week commencing the 27 May. This follows consultation events that took place with the community in March this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some people may have already seen the removal of some of the fountain parts at the west end of the site. Pipework under the fountain needs to be removed as part of the project, so a replica is being created by Portsmouth based stonemason Darren Somerville. It will be restored in pride of place in the middle of the site when the project is complete. The spectator stand at the north of the site has been declared unsafe, so this will be removed. This will include the mural by local artist My Dog Sighs. The council are working with him to record the demolition as part of the project, and he will return to paint another mural once the lido is up and running again.

Other work includes removing the plant room roof to clear away the old pool equipment, which will be replaced with a brand new, modern filtration system. The pool will also be drained, ready for work to take place to stabilise the base and restore the original lagoons that had been removed.

Hilsea Lido

Councillor Steve Pitt, leader of Portsmouth City Council said: "Hilsea Lido is an iconic Portsmouth attraction, which is now going to receive some much-needed TLC to get it open so it can be enjoyed by residents and visitors alike. Our work will ensure the pool will open next year with modern changing facilities ready for the 90th anniversary of the lido. Someone will be appointed to operate the pool and they will then continue to invest in the site as part of their lease, including the Blue Lagoon venue next door."

Once the initial phase of the work is complete, the project will move into the build stage where new pipework will be installed in deep trenches, the pool and the surrounding area will be restored, and new modular changing units will be installed. The project is due to be complete by spring 2025, and open to the public for the summer season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pat Hughes, director at Beard said: “Beard is hugely honoured to be chosen to complete this wonderful restoration project. It is a fantastic way to mark the opening of our new office in the region and will allow us to showcase more than a century of skills and experience in delivering exceptional builds. This includes work within the education sector, healthcare, historic buildings and in sports and leisure, including outdoor public swimming facilities. We look forward to working with Portsmouth City Council and all parties to deliver the exciting vision for this iconic attraction.”

Hilsea Lido

Lesha Chetty, business unit director for local government and communities at Mace Consult added: “We know how valuable facilities like Hilsea Lido are in creating a sense of place for residents and boosting Portsmouth’s economy. That’s why we’re delighted to be supporting the council on its transformation, leaving a legacy for local communities and restoring a valuable asset for the city.”

This project is part of the council's “Transforming the Visitor Economy” bid, which was awarded in £20m Levelling Up funding. Alongside Hilsea Lido, the funding will also improve the wider Hilsea Lines area along the northern coast of Portsea Island, and will connect the western shore of the city with the eastern tip with enhanced cycling and walking facilities.

The work will be carried out in tandem with the final phase of the North Portsea Coastal Scheme, which will start construction at the end of 2024. This will reduce the risk of flooding from the sea to over 4,200 homes, 500 businesses, and critical infrastructure including the Eastern Road over the next 100 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad