Holly Willoughby to miss Dancing on Ice semi-final after positive Covid-19 test

CELEBRITY Holly Willoughby will not host tonight’s Dancing on Ice semi-final after testing positive for Covid-19, ITV has announced.

By Tom Cotterill
Sunday, 13th March 2022, 12:07 pm

In a statement, a spokesperson for ITV said that the semi-final will be hosted by Willoughby’s co-host Phillip Schofield alone.

‘Unfortunately, Holly Willoughby is unable to host tonight’s show after testing positive for Covid-19,’ the spokesman said.

Read More

Read More
Firefighters from Southsea forced to break into house to help save woman having ...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Pictured: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield. Holly is not going to appear in tonight's show due to Covid. Photo: ITV

‘We look forward to Holly returning for the Dancing on Ice live final.’

Sunday’s semi-finals will see the celebrity contestants skate twice and also include a double elimination.

Last week Paralympian Stef Reid was the latest celebrity eliminated from the show.

SEE ALSO: Portsmouth welcomes city’s new bishop with hundreds joining service

The judging panel voted unanimously to save BMX Olympic medal winner Kye Whyte following a tense skate-off between the pair.

Willoughby and Schofield praised both contestants and suggested the quality of performances this year had reached an all-time high.

Strictly Come Dancing professional Brendan Cole, Pussycat Dolls star Kimberly Wyatt and singer and dancer Regan Gascoigne all scored the maximum 40 points.

The Vamps singer Connor Ball, who fell during last week’s show and needed stitches, delivered a tentative skate to Cecilia by Simon and Garfunkel and scored 35 out of 40.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, with 70 per cent fewer adverts for less than 20p a day.

Holly WilloughbyITVCovid-19Portsmouth