Fleetlands confirm passing of club president and former Hampshire Premier League chairman George Mason

George Mason has passed away, aged 81

George spent nearly 30 years associated to the Coptermen, holding every position within the club's management, lastly serving as club president.

Fittingly, last weekend, prior to his passing this morning, Fleetlands held the first George Mason Jubilee Trophy tournament, which was organised by players and management past and present to celebrate George's years of service to the club.

He also played a major part in the formation of the Hampshire Premier League in 2007, where he served as chairman.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Current Fleetlands chairman, Iain Sellstrom, said in a club statement: ‘It is with the greatest of sadness we report the passing of our president and club legend George Mason.

‘George has been affiliated with Fleetlands FC for nearly 30 years and has held every position in the club's management. It is often said that individuals are the heart of grassroots football, but in this case, it is a fact.

‘There are many players who have passed through the gates of this fantastic club and everyone one of them speaks highly and with fondness for George. He was, quite simply, Mr Fleetlands.

‘This was reflected recently when it became known that George had been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

‘Ex-players, management and committee members rallied round to establish the George Mason Jubilee Trophy which will be contested by vets teams every year.

‘It is the clubs intention to set foundations of a new development dedicated to George which will evolve and grow each year as we celebrate George's life and create a legacy in his name for the community.

‘George was the catalyst and the founder member of the Hampshire League, when he and a carefully selected committee established the new league. He was extremely proud of this achievement and continued to serve as the league's chairman until his deteriorating health prevented him doing so.

‘Fleetlands Football Club will forever be indebted to George, a loss so great that we will never see his like again.