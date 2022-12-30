The annual donation drive has been taking place for five years and the charity welcomed a whooping 101 donations from local residents who wanted to give back this festive period.

Home Start Portsmouth has been overwhelmed at the number of Christmas hampers that were donated to them.

The team at the charity ensured that the hampers made their way to families who needed them the most, in time for Christmas so that everyone woke up to presents under the Christmas tree.

Natasha Solanki, fundraising and communications manager at Home-Start Portsmouth, said: ‘Organising this appeal has been a real pleasure. It is incredible to see the community spirit and be a part of giving back with the amazing people within the city.

‘The people of Portsmouth of course didn’t let us down. Our volunteers and community have excelled themselves as always and we are so grateful for their efforts in making this happen.

‘This was an amazing community effort, and everyone’s support has been so humbling.’

The team help families who experiencing financial concerns, medical problems, grief, depression, anxiety, post-natal depression and they also help people who feel isolated or vulnerable.

