Kirsty Furlong, 40, from Gosport, was diagnosed with breast cancer at the end of 2020 as the pandemic began to ease. Kirsty had to endure four months of weekly chemotherapy sessions, which resulted in her being in a lot of pain and discomfort.

She said: ‘My children saw me at my worst, they saw everything, I couldn’t hide it. My first chemotherapy was on my daughters fifth birthday.’

Kirsty Furlong after the weight loss

The treatment caused her to put weight on, and she knew she wanted to change her lifestyle to ensure that she was looking after her body as best as possible. She also wanted to make sure she was healthy for her beloved children.

She said: ‘After I finished all of my treatment, I was told by the doctors that losing weight would be pretty much impossible after chemotherapy and I wanted to show that I could do it and make this change.’

The 40-year-old decided to join the Tuesday Slimming World sessions at Gosport Borough Football Club to try to become healthier, and she also joined a ladies-only gym, and she found herself falling in love with health and fitness.

Kirsty Furlong with her husband

She added: ‘I just absolutely loved it. I lost 4.5lb in my first week and each week I have lost weight. There have only been a few times that I have put weight on.

‘I have seen the results on the scales and I have seen the measurements.

‘I have such a passion about losing weight to show that even if you have had cancer you can still do it.’

Kirsty Furlong before the weight loss.

