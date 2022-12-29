Slimming World: Gosport mum loses three stone after beating breast cancer and is now a Consultant
AN INSPIRING mum of three who had breast cancer has lost three stone despite doctors telling her it would be ‘impossible’.
Kirsty Furlong, 40, from Gosport, was diagnosed with breast cancer at the end of 2020 as the pandemic began to ease. Kirsty had to endure four months of weekly chemotherapy sessions, which resulted in her being in a lot of pain and discomfort.
During her treatment, she was unable to do everyday things and in June 2021, she had to have a painful operation, which was then followed by another four weeks of daily radiotherapy.
She said: ‘My children saw me at my worst, they saw everything, I couldn’t hide it. My first chemotherapy was on my daughters fifth birthday.’
The treatment caused her to put weight on, and she knew she wanted to change her lifestyle to ensure that she was looking after her body as best as possible. She also wanted to make sure she was healthy for her beloved children.
She said: ‘After I finished all of my treatment, I was told by the doctors that losing weight would be pretty much impossible after chemotherapy and I wanted to show that I could do it and make this change.’
The 40-year-old decided to join the Tuesday Slimming World sessions at Gosport Borough Football Club to try to become healthier, and she also joined a ladies-only gym, and she found herself falling in love with health and fitness.
She added: ‘I just absolutely loved it. I lost 4.5lb in my first week and each week I have lost weight. There have only been a few times that I have put weight on.
‘I have seen the results on the scales and I have seen the measurements.
‘I have such a passion about losing weight to show that even if you have had cancer you can still do it.’
Kirsty has completely transformed her way of life and is a good place physically and mentally after losing the weight, and she is now set to become a Slimming World consultant herself.