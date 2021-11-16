The keen knitters at Care UK’s Pear Tree Court, in Portsmouth Road, Horndean, created mroe than 50 poppies to be displayed at St George’s Church’s Remembrance Day service in Waterlooville – and raise money for the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal.

Phyllis Restall, a 92-year-old a resident at the home, called on her fellow residents - 100-year-old Margaret Leigh Morgan, 83-year old Margaret Horsted, 64-year-old Jean Hill and 86-year-old June Taylor – to help her hand-knit the poppies.

Phyllis said: ‘I believe it very important to knit poppies. The Royal British Legion do a grand job and making poppies helps us show our appreciation and raise funds for them.

Phyllis Restall, a 92-year-old a resident at Pear Tree Court in Horndean.

‘I had great fun making poppies with my friends in the home.’

Phyllis, who was born in Dorchester in 1929 and worked in a torpedo factory during the war, is no stranger to a pair of knitting needles.

Her grandmother taught her how to knit when she was just five years old – and Phyllis hasn’t stopped knitting since.

She has created an array of clothes for local shops, including shawls and baby clothes and was approached by Butterick Patterns, the UK’S largest fabric store, to knit a bespoke jumper which was later displayed at a Bournemouth exhibition.

Niki Richards, home manager at Pear Tree Court, said: ‘We are so pleased Phillis and the other ladies have put their skills to good use for such a worthy cause.

‘Crafts, as well as other creative hobbies, can provide numerous therapeutic advantages for older people, particularly those with dementia, by keeping their brains busy and providing a sense of purpose.

‘For many of the residents, this time of year holds special meaning because many of them lived through the Second World War. Knitting poppies was a wonderful opportunity for Phyllis to participate in Remembrance Day traditions and it also brought back good memories of her grandmother teaching her how to crochet when she was younger.’

