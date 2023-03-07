Hordes of families are wowed at Brewers Fayre Pub launch party at Southsea's Clarence Pier
Bernard the Bear, The Parachutes and Magic Charlie were just some of the faces which made an appearance as the Clarence Pier Brewers Pub launch party got underway.
Brewers Fayre officially reopened the doors of its beachfront pub, The Clarence Pier in Southsea, on February 6, following a major refurbishment. The pub had to close last year after Storm Eunice took its toll on the site, leaving it flooded and unsafe.
On Saturday, hordes of families flocked to the seaside pub to celebrate the opening, as it hosted a launch party boasting live music from The Parachutes, children’s entertainment in the form of Magician Roy 'Magic Charlie' Charles, and a host of treats throughout the day.
Here are 16 of the best pictures from the day.
Can you spot yourself?