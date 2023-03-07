News you can trust since 1877
Magician Roy 'Magic Charlie' Charles provides entertainment during the opening of the Brewers Fayre. Picture: Mike Cooter (040323)
Hordes of families are wowed at Brewers Fayre Pub launch party at Southsea's Clarence Pier

Bernard the Bear, The Parachutes and Magic Charlie were just some of the faces which made an appearance as the Clarence Pier Brewers Pub launch party got underway.

By Elsa Waterfield
2 minutes ago

Brewers Fayre officially reopened the doors of its beachfront pub, The Clarence Pier in Southsea, on February 6, following a major refurbishment. The pub had to close last year after Storm Eunice took its toll on the site, leaving it flooded and unsafe.

On Saturday, hordes of families flocked to the seaside pub to celebrate the opening, as it hosted a launch party boasting live music from The Parachutes, children’s entertainment in the form of Magician Roy 'Magic Charlie' Charles, and a host of treats throughout the day.

Here are 16 of the best pictures from the day.

Can you spot yourself?

Theodore Legg (1) with mum Paige Curtis (28) excited to receive a balloon creation. Picture: Mike Cooter (040323)

1. Anticipation

Free goodie bags were handed out to all children attending the open day. Picture: Mike Cooter (040323)

2. Goodie bags

The plush refurbished interior at the Brewers Fayre. Picture: Mike Cooter (040323)

3. Plush

The very busy launch day at the Brewers Fayre. Picture: Mike Cooter (040323)

4. Lively

