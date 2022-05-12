Mystery around the arrival of film crews in the city with shooting taking place at Portsmouth Naval Base

MYSTERY surrounds the arrival of a film crew in Portsmouth this week, with shooting taking place in the city’s naval base.

By Fiona Callingham
Thursday, 12th May 2022, 4:44 pm

Production vans supplied by ADF, which specialises in make-up trailers and offices, have set up camp in a car park at the Lakeside North Harbour site in Cosham where they will stay until Saturday (May 14).

The convoy – that also includes a catering van – is acting as a hub for filming on location at the naval base further south in Portsea.

Film crews spotted at the Lakeside North Harbour car park in Cosham on May 12, 2022

Crew members at the Lakeside site told The News the project was titled My Mother’s Wedding – although codenames or working titles are commonly used in film and television while work is underway.

In response to a query by The News, a Royal Navy spokeswoman said: ‘For commercial reasons it would be inappropriate to comment.’

Earlier this year film crews and movie star Tom Hardy were spotted in the New Forest for a new adaptation of Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations.

