Mystery around the arrival of film crews in the city with shooting taking place at Portsmouth Naval Base

Production vans supplied by ADF, which specialises in make-up trailers and offices, have set up camp in a car park at the Lakeside North Harbour site in Cosham where they will stay until Saturday (May 14).

The convoy – that also includes a catering van – is acting as a hub for filming on location at the naval base further south in Portsea.

Film crews spotted at the Lakeside North Harbour car park in Cosham on May 12, 2022

Crew members at the Lakeside site told The News the project was titled My Mother’s Wedding – although codenames or working titles are commonly used in film and television while work is underway.

In response to a query by The News, a Royal Navy spokeswoman said: ‘For commercial reasons it would be inappropriate to comment.’