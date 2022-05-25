Nevaeh Dunmore, 12, who is autistic, dyslexic and epileptic, has been gaining praise for her singing since the age of seven when she was chosen as the support act for X Factor winner Sam Bailey’s south coast tour.

In April this year, the Horndean Technology College student was invited by Autism Unlimited to perform at the opening of its new autism assessment and diagnosis facility, The Chris Page Centre, in Dorset.

Her performance led to the charity inviting her to become its first child ambassador.

Nevaeh said: ‘I was really pleased to sing at the Chris Page Centre launch and really honoured when the charity asked me to become a child ambassador.

‘People are often surprised when they find out I have autism, they’re like: “No! I don't believe that.”

‘But I think my autism is part of the reason why I’m good at singing – it gives me a good ear for a lot of things.

‘When listening back to my music, I notice little things that need changing which most people would typically overlook.

‘Autism Unlimited believes autistic children can succeed in life and works with hundreds of children every year so they can reach their full potential.

‘I don’t see autism as a barrier either – it doesn’t stop me from pursuing my passion of singing.

‘It’s an ‘extra’ which means I’m not just in the crowd – it makes me stand out and more individual and unique than everyone else and I want to help other autistic people feel that way too.’

Mum Michaela Simkins said: ‘When Nevaeh received her formal diagnosis for autism, I was relieved.

‘No longer would she have to pretend to be ok, make excuses, feel uncomfortable or struggle with masking her sensory issues and emotions.

‘From that day forward I was determined to support Nevaeh in accessing and achieving all her personal goals.

‘We agreed that autism wouldn't stop her from doing anything, it would just make the journey more of an adventure.