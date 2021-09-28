‘Amazing’ 10-year-old Grace McElhinney raised £180 for Wave 105’s Cash for Kids appeal by hosting a stall at a table top sale on Sunday, selling items she handcrafted.

Grace, a Year 6 pupil, has been busy making hair scrunchies and bead bracelets, as well as collecting fidget toys, sweets, cakes, and biscuits to sell at table top sales.

She has also been working with her grandpa to make wooden gifts for Christmas.

Following the success of her first stall, held at Lovedean Village Hall on September 26, Grace will now be selling the items at other events in the run-up to Christmas.

The Horndean youngster says she wants to ‘make a real difference to the lives of local children and young people’ by supporting the appeal.

Darren and Sarah, Grace’s parents, say that they are ‘extremely proud’ of their daughter.

Sarah said: ‘She has always been a child who wants to look after and help others and to see how she is always thinking of ideas about how she can do this is amazing.

‘We would like to thank everyone who came on September 26 to the sale.

‘We are pleased to say we exceeded our expectations and made £180, which has been added to Grace’s Wave105 Charity Champion page.

‘It was lovely to see lots of the items that Grace made herself like the hair scrunchies, bead bracelets, fidget toys, and cakes sold very well, as did the sweets.’

Judith Meagher, Wave 105 Cash For Kids charity fundraising executive, said: ‘Grace is our youngest charity champion and she's amazing.

‘She was one of our 1,000 Faces last year and we launched charity champions this year and she was the first to sign up.

‘Money from her stall today will go towards her £100 target.

‘Good luck Grace - we're really proud of you.’

Grace is already planning her next sale on Saturday, November 27 at Sacred Heart Church Waterlooville, where she will be selling her homemade items again along with extra Christmas items.

Sarah added: ‘As a family we would like to thank everyone who has supported Grace this past year with all her charity work.’

