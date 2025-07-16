Hosepipe ban issued for Hampshire by Southern Water following 'prolonged dry weather'

A hosepipe ban has been issued for Hampshire by Southern Water following “prolonged dry weather”.

Hosepipe restrictions will be in place across parts of Hampshire and on the Isle of Wight from 9am on Monday, July 21. It means activities such as watering the garden, washing the car or filling a paddling pool will be banned.

It affects the customers it supplies in the west and north of the county, as well as the Isle of Wight, though not those in the Portsmouth area which are supplied by Portsmouth Water.

Water managing director of Southern Water Tim McMahon said: "We’re sorry we’re taking this step, but as other water companies have already done, we have to respond to the widespread and prolonged dry weather affecting our region.

"In our case, this means a hosepipe ban for our customers in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, to protect the health of our amazing chalk streams, which as one of the rarest habitats on earth has been compared to the Amazon Rainforest.

"We must act now to support the wildlife that live there, including Atlantic Salmon and Southern Damselfly."

Southern Water has brought in the temporary use ban after the driest spring in over 100 years and the hottest June on record.

The Test and Itchen chalk streams, the primary water sources for the regions, are at critically low levels, with flows down 24 per cent.

The Environment Agency has now declared the Solent and South Downs in "prolonged dry weather."

Southern Water added: “We recognise that customers with medical needs may still need to use a hosepipe. Customers on our Priority Services Register with medical or mobility needs, including Blue Badge holders and those on our WaterSure tariff, are exempt.

“Anything you can do to reduce or avoid hosepipe use would be greatly appreciated. We need to work together to protect precious chalk streams and keep taps flowing.”