House fire breaks out in Fareham as emergency personnel rush to ground floor blaze
and live on Freeview channel 276
Emergency personnel from Gosport, Cosham and Fareham fire stations were deployed to Newgate Lane, Fareham, just after midday. A blaze broke out in the ground floor of a property, damaging much of the furniture and other items inside.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) spokeswoman said no one was injured in the incident. Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze and leave the scene. She told The News: “Firefighters were called at 12.12pm. It was a fire involving a property along Newgate Lane in Fareham.
“The fire was in a ground floor room involving furniture. Everyone was fine, there were no injuries or casualties. We had three pumps in attendance from Fareham, Gosport and Cosham.”
The stop message was given at 1.07pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.