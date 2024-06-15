Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Firefighters rushed to the scene of a blaze in Fareham earlier this afternoon.

Emergency personnel from Gosport, Cosham and Fareham fire stations were deployed to Newgate Lane, Fareham, just after midday. A blaze broke out in the ground floor of a property, damaging much of the furniture and other items inside.

The fire took place at an address in Newgate Lane, Fareham. Picture: Google Street View | Google Street View

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) spokeswoman said no one was injured in the incident. Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze and leave the scene. She told The News: “Firefighters were called at 12.12pm. It was a fire involving a property along Newgate Lane in Fareham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The fire was in a ground floor room involving furniture. Everyone was fine, there were no injuries or casualties. We had three pumps in attendance from Fareham, Gosport and Cosham.”