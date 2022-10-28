HouseholdQuotes has named Portsmouth as the least stressful place to buy a house
It can be one of the more testing times of your life.
As Stress Awareness Day approaches on November 2, HouseholdQuotes have conducted research into the most and least stressful places to buy a home – and Portsmouth is at the top of the list.
The study examined a number of Tweets about moving home in different areas of the country and found that people seem less stressed about moving house if they live in Portsmouth than anywhere else in the country, with only 30.48 per cent of people Tweeting they are stressed during the process.
York is a close second with 30.86 percent and the worst place for stress that has arisen from buying a house is Swansea with 45.39 percent.
The data studied tweets that had been geotagged containing house themed words from 77 cities, which were then analysed using TensiStrength.