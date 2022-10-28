As Stress Awareness Day approaches on November 2, HouseholdQuotes have conducted research into the most and least stressful places to buy a home – and Portsmouth is at the top of the list.

The study examined a number of Tweets about moving home in different areas of the country and found that people seem less stressed about moving house if they live in Portsmouth than anywhere else in the country, with only 30.48 per cent of people Tweeting they are stressed during the process.