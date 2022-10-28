News you can trust since 1877
HouseholdQuotes has named Portsmouth as the least stressful place to buy a house

It can be one of the more testing times of your life.

By Sophie Lewis
39 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Oct 2022, 3:49pm

But Portsmouth has been named as the least stressful place to be when moving home.

As Stress Awareness Day approaches on November 2, HouseholdQuotes have conducted research into the most and least stressful places to buy a home – and Portsmouth is at the top of the list.

The study examined a number of Tweets about moving home in different areas of the country and found that people seem less stressed about moving house if they live in Portsmouth than anywhere else in the country, with only 30.48 per cent of people Tweeting they are stressed during the process.

HouseholdQuotes have published a study that shows that Portsmouth is the least stressful place to buy a home.

York is a close second with 30.86 percent and the worst place for stress that has arisen from buying a house is Swansea with 45.39 percent.

The data studied tweets that had been geotagged containing house themed words from 77 cities, which were then analysed using TensiStrength.

