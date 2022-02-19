Hovertravel services from Portsmouth are suspended as bad weather rolls into city

HOVERTRAVEL has suspended its services from Portsmouth due to bad weather.

By Tom Cotterill
Saturday, 19th February 2022, 1:50 pm
The travel operated has axed its crossings across the Solent until at least 3.30pm, when a further update will be issued.

It comes has more wind and rain hit the city following yesterday’s mighty Storm Eunice.

Portsmouth gridlocked following crash near the Eastern Road

The island is still dealing with the aftermath of yesterday’s battering.

Fratton Road, between Newcome Road and Clive Road, is closed due to unsafe building, which had part of its roof ripped off.

Nobody was hurt when the building was damaged. However, residents were last night evacuated to a hotel to stay amid fears the building could crumble.

Elsewhere, a tree has collapsed in Furze Lane, Milton. The road is blocked Locksway Road and Broom Square.

Hovertravel has cancelled its services due to adverse weather

