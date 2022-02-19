Fareham man dies following motorbike crash near Portsmouth
A MAN has been confirmed dead by police following a motorbike crash in Portsmouth.
The 37-year-old rider was left fighting for his life in hospital after the collision.
It was reported a black Land Rover Discovery drove into a blue Suzuki GSXS 750 motorcycle on Portsdown Hill Road, near Fort Widley.

Hampshire Constabulary confirmed the incident happened at approximately 8.40pm last Monday.
Officers are still investigating the exact circumstances of the crash, and are appealing for more information.
A statement from Hampshire police said: ‘A 37-year-old man involved in a collision on Portsdown Hill Road, which happened around 8.40pm on Monday, February 14, has now sadly been pronounced dead.
‘Enquiries into the exact circumstances of the collision are ongoing, anyone who witnessed the incident and has not spoken with officers should call 101, quoting the reference 44220063242.’
