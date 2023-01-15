Ace Rewcastle, 8, has died following a shocking and sudden illness while on holiday with his mother in Barbados.

The eight-year-old had been enjoying a holiday with his mother in Barbados when he was taken unwell on Tuesday, January 3 – with doctors discovering that he was suffering from acute myeloid leukaemia.

Less than a week later, little Ace suffered a major bleed on his brain on Sunday January 8.

Having lost consciousness and suffering irrecoverable brain damage, the family were requesting for his life support to be turned off and preparing for a battle with local authorities to gain permission.

On Saturday, Ace’s mum Amber announced that the brave schoolboy had died, with Amber saying she will love and remember her little boy until her ‘last breath’.

The tragic ordeal – which sparked £110,000 in fundraising for medical care and aid for the family – has now caused hundreds of compassionate residents to share their condolences and messages of support for Ace’s heartbroken family.

Writing on social media, a representative from national charity Leukaemia UK said: ‘We are very sad to hear of the passing of Ace who has died of #leukaemia at the age of only 8.

‘Ace developed a rash on holiday and, after being taken to hospital, doctors soon diagnosed him with acute myeloid leukaemia.

‘Greater progress is still needed to understand more about this devastating disease and improve survival rates.

‘Our thoughts are with Ace’s family and friends.’

Meanwhile a popular Pompey fan page with close to 2,000 followers threw its support behind calls for the football club to hold a tribute to Ace.

An administrator from the page said: ‘Let's do the boy proud next Saturday - Pompey fans on the 8th minute I want it to be rocking so he (hears) from the sky...fly high Acey Rewcastle, he's one of our own, he's one of our own...he's one of our own, play up Pompey.’

Ace’s uncle Joey Field is working with Portsmouth FC to have a special tribute paid to the Pompey fan at an upcoming match at Fratton Park, saying supportive fans will help his memory ‘live on’.

Across the city, hundreds of people have shared their deepest condolences with the family.

