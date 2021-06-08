Breaking News

The UK Government’s website is among the sites being affected by what appears to be a worldwide internet issue.

Affected websites, which also includes the likes of Reddit, The Guardian, Twitch and the New York Times, are showing error messages when you click on them.

Currently the Portsmouth News has not been among the websites taken down in the global issue – so you can continue to read all the latest stories on our website.

However anyone attempting to access gov.uk has been given the ‘Error 503 Service Unavailable’ – although the NHS website is also currently unaffected.

The Guardian tweeted: “The Guardian’s website and app are currently being affected by a wider internet outage and will be back as soon as possible.”

Other websites affected included the online discussion platform Reddit, the Evening Standard and French newspaper Le Monde.

More to follow.

