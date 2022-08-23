Hundreds of new jobs could be created at accountancy firm Azets which has bases in Havant and Fareham
BOSSES at a top accountancy firm are looking to bolster their numbers with a major recruitment drive which could see 900 new jobs being added to the company.
Azets, an SME-focused international accounting and business advisory firm, hopes to hire the new staff over the next 12 months.
The roles cover all levels, from associate through to partner, and service lines including audit and assurance, accounting and advisory business services, corporate finance, tax, and restructuring.
New positions are expected to be created at Azets offices in Havant and Fareham as well as other Hampshire bases in Winchester, Chandler’s Ford and Romsey.
The firm expects to hire up to 400 graduates and school leavers to join in September 2023, 100 more than this year’s cohort of 300 joining next month and double last year’s intake of 200.
Azets, which recently ranked 38th in the Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers 2022, is also providing opportunities to T-level students, the new intense technical vocational qualifications introduced by the government in 2020.
Through proactive targeting of the over-50s, Azets hopes to fill at least 10 per cent of its vacancies with returning retirees and career breakers.
This recruitment drive marks the latest milestone on Azets’ ambitious journey to increase revenue by 50 per cent in the next five years through organic and acquisitive growth.
Rachel Rennison, group head of talent acquisition at the company, said: ‘This is an exciting time to join Azets as we welcome new talented advisors into the firm and keep delivering against our growth ambition.
‘Next year we will double our intake of trainees compared with 2021, as part of a wider recruitment drive to fill more than 900 roles within our UK group businesses.’
Azets continues to fully embrace hybrid working, with ongoing investment in a fully digitised, mobile-enabled working environment, which provides staff with more choice and flexibility, removing geographical constraints.
William Payne, regional chief executive at Azets UK, said: ‘The workspace has changed, as has the type of support needed by our clients.
‘That’s why we are embracing hybrid working, to deliver an experience that suits both our employees and our clients.’