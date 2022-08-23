Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

William Payne, regional chief executive at Azets UK, which is looking to hire 900 new staff. The accountancy firm has bases across Hampshire, including in Havant and Fareham

Azets, an SME-focused international accounting and business advisory firm, hopes to hire the new staff over the next 12 months.

The roles cover all levels, from associate through to partner, and service lines including audit and assurance, accounting and advisory business services, corporate finance, tax, and restructuring.

New positions are expected to be created at Azets offices in Havant and Fareham as well as other Hampshire bases in Winchester, Chandler’s Ford and Romsey.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm expects to hire up to 400 graduates and school leavers to join in September 2023, 100 more than this year’s cohort of 300 joining next month and double last year’s intake of 200.

Azets, which recently ranked 38th in the Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers 2022, is also providing opportunities to T-level students, the new intense technical vocational qualifications introduced by the government in 2020.

Through proactive targeting of the over-50s, Azets hopes to fill at least 10 per cent of its vacancies with returning retirees and career breakers.

This recruitment drive marks the latest milestone on Azets’ ambitious journey to increase revenue by 50 per cent in the next five years through organic and acquisitive growth.

Rachel Rennison, group head of talent acquisition at the company, said: ‘This is an exciting time to join Azets as we welcome new talented advisors into the firm and keep delivering against our growth ambition.

‘Next year we will double our intake of trainees compared with 2021, as part of a wider recruitment drive to fill more than 900 roles within our UK group businesses.’

SEE ALSO: Full list of delayed flights at Gatwick today

Azets continues to fully embrace hybrid working, with ongoing investment in a fully digitised, mobile-enabled working environment, which provides staff with more choice and flexibility, removing geographical constraints.

William Payne, regional chief executive at Azets UK, said: ‘The workspace has changed, as has the type of support needed by our clients.