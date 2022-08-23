Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The international airport previously reduced the number of daily flights during the busy summer period.

This was due to staffing issues, with several journeys being cancelled.

Gatwick Airport. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

London Gatwick declared they were back to ‘business as usual’, taking away capacity caps.

Chief executive Stewart Wingate said: ‘The unprecedented growth in traffic led to short-term operational issues in June; however, our decisive early action to limit the airport’s capacity in the crucial school holiday period of July and August has ensured passengers have experienced reliable flight timetables over the summer months.

‘We are now very much operating business as usual and do not see any reason to extend the capacity declaration.’

Despite this declaration, several EasyJet flights have been cancelled today at short notice due to staff sickness.

Information board at Gatwick Airport. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

This covers EasyJet flights, and was announced at 7am this morning, according to the BBC.

A spokesperson said: ‘At 7am, restrictions were put on the number of flights that can arrive into Gatwick due to late-notice staff absence in the airport's control tower.

‘Some flights throughout the day may unfortunately be delayed or cancelled as a result. Gatwick would like to apologise for any inconvenience this will cause to our passengers.’

Gatwick Airport. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

Here is the list of flights that have been cancelled, according to the Gatwick website:

Arrivals

EasyJet 7.40am Belfast Intl EZY830

EasyJet 7.40am Bordeaux EJU8020

EasyJet 8am Malaga EJU8604

EasyJet 8.10am Barcelona EJU8570

EasyJet 8.10am Berlin EJU8208

EasyJet 8.20am Milan-Malpensa EJU8190

EasyJet 8.25am Glasgow EZY882

EasyJet 8.35am Palma Mallorca EJU8622