Gatwick Airport: Full list of cancelled flights at London Gatwick on August 23, according to its website, including EasyJet
SEVERAL flights have been cancelled today at London Gatwick.
The international airport previously reduced the number of daily flights during the busy summer period.
This was due to staffing issues, with several journeys being cancelled.
London Gatwick declared they were back to ‘business as usual’, taking away capacity caps.
Chief executive Stewart Wingate said: ‘The unprecedented growth in traffic led to short-term operational issues in June; however, our decisive early action to limit the airport’s capacity in the crucial school holiday period of July and August has ensured passengers have experienced reliable flight timetables over the summer months.
‘We are now very much operating business as usual and do not see any reason to extend the capacity declaration.’
Despite this declaration, several EasyJet flights have been cancelled today at short notice due to staff sickness.
This covers EasyJet flights, and was announced at 7am this morning, according to the BBC.
A spokesperson said: ‘At 7am, restrictions were put on the number of flights that can arrive into Gatwick due to late-notice staff absence in the airport's control tower.
‘Some flights throughout the day may unfortunately be delayed or cancelled as a result. Gatwick would like to apologise for any inconvenience this will cause to our passengers.’
Here is the list of flights that have been cancelled, according to the Gatwick website:
Arrivals
EasyJet 7.40am Belfast Intl EZY830
EasyJet 7.40am Bordeaux EJU8020
EasyJet 8am Malaga EJU8604
EasyJet 8.10am Barcelona EJU8570
EasyJet 8.10am Berlin EJU8208
EasyJet 8.20am Milan-Malpensa EJU8190
EasyJet 8.25am Glasgow EZY882
EasyJet 8.35am Palma Mallorca EJU8622
EasyJet 9.10am Amsterdam EZY8870