Brits are heading over to the biennial Le Mans Classic festival in Pays de la Loire.

Up to 430 rare and valuable cars have made the voyage from Portsmouth to ports of Caen and St Malo. Their estimated value is £25.8m, making the garages of Brittany Ferries' vessels among the most valuable in Europe - for a few hours.

Cars heading over to the biennial Le Mans Classic festival in Pays de la Loire from Portsmouth. Pic supplied

The collection of beautiful metal included a growling Corvette Stingray C8 (one of only 36 in the UK), Dodge Demon and lovingly restored vintage Porsches and Jaguar E-Types.

There was also plenty of room on board for the humble Hillman Imp, taking the Friday morning crossing from Portsmouth to Caen.

This is the first post-pandemic Le Mans Classic as anxious owners get their beloved cars back on the road.

Paul Courtenay had travelled a long way to get to Portsmouth for the departure to France after his journey began in Norway. He then picked up his car, a 1977 Lancia Beta Verde known affectionately as ‘Minty Monty’, in Wiltshire.

Like so many other drivers Paul was keen to show off the care and attention that had gone into the Lancia's maintenance. ‘It was once on Top Gear,’ he said.

After arriving in France, beloved cars were safely parked as those attending relaxed in restaurants and bars.