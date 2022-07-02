Police attended south of the Hindhead Tunnel at 4.40am on Friday morning.

Hampshire County Council said the closure caused 25-minute delays through Liphook.

The Hindhead Tunnel

Surrey police said: ‘The southbound tunnel was restricted to lower the speed limit and traffic in both directions was taken off and diverted back onto the A3.

‘The female was located with no injuries reported.’