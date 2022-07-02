Woman sat on barrier of bridge causes A3 near Hindhead Tunnel to be closed for three and a half hours

A WOMAN sat on a barrier of a bridge caused the A3 to be closed for three and a half hours.

By Steve Deeks
Saturday, 2nd July 2022, 2:26 pm

Police attended south of the Hindhead Tunnel at 4.40am on Friday morning.

Hampshire County Council said the closure caused 25-minute delays through Liphook.

The Hindhead Tunnel

Surrey police said: ‘The southbound tunnel was restricted to lower the speed limit and traffic in both directions was taken off and diverted back onto the A3.

‘The female was located with no injuries reported.’

The A3 fully opened just before 8am.