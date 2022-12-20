‘I know what they’ve been through,' says North End man hosting Christmas Eve soup kitchen

On December 24 – Christmas Eve – at The Dockyard Club at Onslow Road, Southsea, two Portsmouth residents are hosting a soup kitchen serving an array of hot food and drinks.

James Stokes, from North End, and frequent fundraiser Darren Peat aka Shampagne Shirley, from Havant, are organising the event completely free of charge, out of their own pocket, in aid of local residents in need.

The club will be open from 5pm-8pm serving soup, hot baguettes – hot dogs for children – mince pies, tea and coffee for anyone in need of a warm meal and a chat the evening before Christmas.

A charity Christmas bazaar took place on Sunday, November 24, at The Springwood Centre in Waterlooville. Pictured is: Nina Holbird, Lance Harding, Nicky Parish, Darren Peat, Chris Westwood, Jannet Hickman. Picture: Keith Woodland (241119-4)

‘It’s just our way of putting something on for people who won’t have anything this Christmas,’ said Darren, 51.

33-year-old James, who knows all too well the hardship of being on the streets at this time of year, has been walking the city's streets on Christmas Eve for the past five years, handing out food and warm blankets to the homeless.

James said: ‘It’s just something I have always done, I’ve actually been homeless myself at one point so now it’s time to give back to the community and help out.’

‘I know where they are and what they’ve been through,’ he added. ‘It’s even harder this year because everything’s gone up in price and people can’t afford it.’

But since having a stroke eight weeks ago, James decided to host an inside event this year, offering a warm welcome to any local’s who may need it.

James enlisted the help of friend and former neighbour Darren, an entertainer and keen fundraiser whose last charity event – a Christmas Bazaar in November – raised £700 for Young Lives vs Cancer, who directed him towards the club in Southsea and helped him organise the event.

‘We decided to turn it around and do it for everyone in need, not just for the local homeless,’ said James.

