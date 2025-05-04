Immersive Pokemania event at Ravelin Sports Centre a hit with fans of all ages

By Joe Williams
Published 4th May 2025, 16:29 BST
While eyes were on Comic Con this weekend, another event dedicated to an iconic Japanese franchise drew in hundreds of fans.

Pokemania took place in Ravellin Sports Centre on Saturday, May 3, offering fans the chance to peruse Pokémon related goods from over 40 dedicated traders. Fans of all ages attended the event as they shared their passion for all things Pokémon, including the popular trading cards.

Pokémon took the world by storm in the late 1990s with the introduction of its animated series. Since then it has gone on to produce a number of films, video games, and trading cards and continues to captivate fans across generations.

Here are 16 pictures of Pokemania:

Leo, 4, from Havant, with his mum at Pokemania on Saturday, May 3. Photos by Alex Shute

Leo, 4, from Havant, with his mum at Pokemania on Saturday, May 3. Photos by Alex Shute

The organisers of Pokemania on hand at the event to help out. Photos by Alex Shute

The organisers of Pokemania on hand at the event to help out. Photos by Alex Shute

There were over 40 traders selling all things Pokemon. Photos by Alex Shute

There were over 40 traders selling all things Pokemon. Photos by Alex Shute

Teddy, 7, from Portsmouth, made the most of the face painting on offer. Photos by Alex Shute

Teddy, 7, from Portsmouth, made the most of the face painting on offer. Photos by Alex Shute

