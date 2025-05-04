Pokemania took place in Ravellin Sports Centre on Saturday, May 3, offering fans the chance to peruse Pokémon related goods from over 40 dedicated traders. Fans of all ages attended the event as they shared their passion for all things Pokémon, including the popular trading cards.

Pokémon took the world by storm in the late 1990s with the introduction of its animated series. Since then it has gone on to produce a number of films, video games, and trading cards and continues to captivate fans across generations.