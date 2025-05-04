The popular annual event held at Portsmouth Guildhall wowed crowds on Saturday, May 3, and there is still one more day to go. Fans of all ages flocked to the event – with many dressing up to look the part.

This year the event is packed full of themed features, trade stalls, and celebrities who fans will be able to meet face to face. Celebrity guests include Chris Barrie and Norman Lovett of Red Dwarf fame; Guy Henry, whose many roles include Pius Thicknesse in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows (Part 1 and Part 2), and Grand Moff Tarkin in Rogue One; and film and TV puppeteer Brian Herring who has performed as multiple characters in Doctor Who and was the principal performer of BB-8 in Star Wars.

Saturday also saw something special on offer for Ghostbuster’ fans who enjoyed an immersive experience with a full-size replica Ecto-1 and a host of props and characters from the film franchise. While there was also rooms dedicated to Star Trek and Doctor Who.

Here are 52 spectacular pictures of the exhibitions and the event goers who dressed up for the occasion.

1 . Portsmouth Comic Con Thousands descended on Guildhall Square for the annual weekend Comic Con extravaganza. Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute Photo Sales

2 . Comic Con 2025 - Day 1 Marshmallow Man was one of a number of Ghostbuster's features on Saturday, May 3. Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute Photo Sales

3 . Comic Con 2025 - Day 1 E.T. phone home! The classic Steven Spielberg film was honoured at Portsmouth Comic Con. Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute Photo Sales