In 66 Pictures: Jubilation as thousands of dedicated fans celebrate Pompey F.C's historical promotion

Southsea Common has welcomed thousands of proud Pompey FC fans following an exceptional season.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 28th Apr 2024, 17:07 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2024, 18:45 BST

Brilliant scenes unravelled this afternoon (April 28) as thousands of Pompey FC fans turned out to show their support for the team who have worked hard this season to get a promotion. Today’s event, which was organised by the Portsmouth City Council, is one that will be in the Pompey FC history books.

The prospect of bad weather following this morning’s rain didn’t put anyone off as the common quickly turned into a sea of blue as fans wore their Pompey kits. Live entertainment and food and drink all contributed to an epic afternoon as fans burst with pride for their team.

Here are 66 pictures from today’s incredible celebrations:

Pictured is: Pompey Supporters celebrate with the players on the stage Picture: Keith Woodland (280421-499)

1. Pompey F.C League One Celebrations

Pictured is: Pompey Supporters celebrate with the players on the stage Picture: Keith Woodland (280421-499) Photo: Keith Woodland

Thousands of Pompey FC fans flocked to Southsea Common to celebrate the team's League One title and promotion.Picture Credit: Marcin Jedrysiak

2. Pompey F.C League One Celebrations

Thousands of Pompey FC fans flocked to Southsea Common to celebrate the team's League One title and promotion.Picture Credit: Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

Pictured is: A Pompey Supporter Picture: Keith Woodland (280421-539)

3. Pompey F.C League One Celebrations

Pictured is: A Pompey Supporter Picture: Keith Woodland (280421-539) Photo: Keith Woodland

Thousands of Pompey FC fans flocked to Southsea Common to celebrate the team's League One title and promotion. Picture Credit: Keith Woodland

4. Pompey F.C League One Celebrations

Thousands of Pompey FC fans flocked to Southsea Common to celebrate the team's League One title and promotion. Picture Credit: Keith Woodland Photo: Keith Woodland

