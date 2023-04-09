News you can trust since 1877
In pictures: Portsmouth's College Park is home to these fantastic animals which you can visit for free

Portsmouth residents have been enjoying the new additions to the pet area at Portsmouth’s College Park after some of the animals from Victoria Park were moved there while the ongoing improvements are taking place.

By Kelly Brown
Published 9th Apr 2023, 10:15 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2023, 10:23 BST

The popular park off Kirby Road boasts a pet area with small animals and aviaries containing exotic birds and recently its numbers were boosted after a number of the animals were rehomed there from Victoria Park.

A £2.4m lottery grant is helping to bring about improvements at Victoria park which will see a new community hub built as well as an outside shelter, restoring the original railings, improving paths and gates, installing information panels and restoring monuments, including the fountain, improving the aviary and installing a new play area.

The move now increases the number of animals which can be found at College Park which is a boost for the popular park which also has a play area, enclosed ball court and ornamental gardens.

Residents of the aviary at College Park. Picture: Mike Cooter (06042023)

1. Animals at College Park

Residents of the aviary at College Park. Picture: Mike Cooter (06042023) Photo: Mike Cooter

Residents of the aviary at College Park. Picture: Mike Cooter (06042023)

2. Animals at College Park

Residents of the aviary at College Park. Picture: Mike Cooter (06042023) Photo: Mike Cooter

A rabbit in the animal area at College Park. Picture: Mike Cooter (06042023)

3. Animals at College Park

A rabbit in the animal area at College Park. Picture: Mike Cooter (06042023) Photo: Mike Cooter

One of the many rare breeds of chicken housed in the animal area at College Park. Picture: Mike Cooter (06042023)

4. Animals at College Park

One of the many rare breeds of chicken housed in the animal area at College Park. Picture: Mike Cooter (06042023) Photo: Mike Cooter

PortsmouthVictoria Park