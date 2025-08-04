In Pictures: Stokes Bay Bus Rally sees over 60 vintage buses delight visitors

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 4th Aug 2025, 11:18 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2025, 11:18 BST

Crowds flocked to discover the vintage charm of Stokes Bay as it welcomed more than 60 historic buses over the weekend.

More than 60 vintage, preserved and in service buses and coaches rocked up to Stokes Bay Green on Sunday, August 3 for the annual Stokes Bay Bus Rally.

The free event gave people the exciting opportunity to explore a number of vintage buses while also enjoying activities including face painting and rock climbing.

Take a look at some wonderful pictures from Stokes Bay Bus Rally:

Mike Elkin stood in front his buses at Stokes Bay Bus Rally in Stokes Bay, Gosport. Pictured: Mike Elkin. Picture: Alec Chapman

1. Stokes Bay Bus Rally

Mike Elkin stood in front his buses at Stokes Bay Bus Rally in Stokes Bay, Gosport. Pictured: Mike Elkin. Picture: Alec Chapman | Alec Chapman

Bus Conductor with London Buses at Stokes Bay Bus Rally in Stokes Bay, Gosport. Pictured: Mike McDermott. Picture: Alec Chapman

2. Stokes Bay Bus Rally

Bus Conductor with London Buses at Stokes Bay Bus Rally in Stokes Bay, Gosport. Pictured: Mike McDermott. Picture: Alec Chapman | Alec Chapman

Old Portsmouth Routemaster at Stokes Bay Bus Rally in Stokes Bay, Gosport. Pictured: An old routemaster. Picture: Alec Chapman

3. Stokes Bay Bus Rally

Old Portsmouth Routemaster at Stokes Bay Bus Rally in Stokes Bay, Gosport. Pictured: An old routemaster. Picture: Alec Chapman | Alec Chapman

Fraser Smith and his son, Kaylan Smith, at Stokes Bay Bus Rally in Stokes Bay, Gosport. Pictured: Alec Chapman

4. Stokes Bay Bus Rally

Fraser Smith and his son, Kaylan Smith, at Stokes Bay Bus Rally in Stokes Bay, Gosport. Pictured: Alec Chapman | Alec Chapman

