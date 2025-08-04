In Pictures: Stokes Bay Bus Rally sees over 60 vintage buses delight visitors

The free event gave people the exciting opportunity to explore a number of vintage buses while also enjoying activities including face painting and rock climbing.
Take a look at some wonderful pictures from Stokes Bay Bus Rally:
1. Stokes Bay Bus Rally
Mike Elkin stood in front his buses at Stokes Bay Bus Rally in Stokes Bay, Gosport.
Pictured: Mike Elkin.
Picture: Alec Chapman | Alec Chapman
2. Stokes Bay Bus Rally
Bus Conductor with London Buses at Stokes Bay Bus Rally in Stokes Bay, Gosport.
Pictured: Mike McDermott.
Picture: Alec Chapman | Alec Chapman
3. Stokes Bay Bus Rally
Old Portsmouth Routemaster at Stokes Bay Bus Rally in Stokes Bay, Gosport.
Pictured: An old routemaster.
Picture: Alec Chapman | Alec Chapman
4. Stokes Bay Bus Rally
Fraser Smith and his son, Kaylan Smith, at Stokes Bay Bus Rally in Stokes Bay, Gosport.
Pictured: Alec Chapman | Alec Chapman
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.