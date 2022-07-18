'Incident' on M3 entry slip leaves all lanes closed

AN incident on the M3 has left all lanes closed on an entry slip.

By Steve Deeks
Monday, 18th July 2022, 4:13 pm

It happened on the M3 southbound on the entry slip at Junction 7 Dummer and the A30.

Read More

Read More
Leigh Park murder investigation: Man found dead named by police as Frankie Fitzg...

Live travel service Romanse did not report the nature of the incident but confirmed there were no delays.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The incident was reported at 3.41pm.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website where we will be bringing you all of the latest stories.

Breaking news
Pompey