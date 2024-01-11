Portsmouth residents are being warned against the disposal of batteries in household waste and recycling bins following a fire that broke out in a truck.

Portsmouth City Council have called on residents to be more aware of the risks of binning batteries after a recycling lorry caught fire in Cosham. The Biffa waste crew acted quickly in returning to the depot and calling in the fire service which saved the £230,000 lorry and themselves from further damage.

Councillor Dave Ashmore, Cabinet Member for Environmental Services, said: "Thankfully no-one was hurt on this occasion thanks to the speedy actions of our crew. But incorrect disposal of batteries and electrical items puts the lives of our crews at risk and creates a serious risk of fire. Any battery disposed of in a waste or recycling bin can cause a fire, so please follow the simple instructions for safely disposing of your batteries."

Portsmouth City Council are urging residents to be aware of the dangers when incorrectly disposing of batteries.

The incident on January 4 was caused by a lithium-ion battery which ignited when put through the compaction equipment in the truck. The council advise the correct process for recycling batteries is to place them in a clear bag on top of the black rubbish bin or bag. Alternatively, if the battery is not easy to remove, such as in a laptop or phone, the batteries can be left in the devices and placed in a carrier bag on top of the green recycling bin.