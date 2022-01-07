Jaiden, 15, from Southampton, was last seen in Lockerley, near Romsey.

He is believed to be in or around the Southampton area or in Bournemouth.

Missing Jaiden. Pic Hants police

‘Since his disappearance was reported to us, our officers have been conducting various enquiries to locate Jaiden,’ a police spokesman said.

‘We and his family are very concerned about his welfare and are now asking the public to help us find him.’

Jaiden is described as 5ft 9ins tall with a slim build, green eyes and braids in his hair.

He was last seen wearing a black tracksuit top and bottoms, a khaki green Tommy Hilfiger parka coat, black Nike Air Force trainers and a small black man bag.

