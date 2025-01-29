Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An inspirational teenager has joined Prince Harry in a call to shine the light on other seriously ill children as well as those whose dedication makes a real difference to their lives.

Jude Allen, 14, was named as last year’s WellChild Award winner for his courage in remaining positive and thinking first of other people while battling chronic conditions which affect the nerves and muscles of his bowels.

And now the Portsmouth teen, who loves nothing more than to play darts with his brothers Morgan, Casey and Oscar and is protective of his mother Kellie, is urging others to nominate inspirational and courageous children, carers and family members for this year’s awards.

Jude has intestinal failure secondary to chronic intestinal pseudo obstruction disease which has caused him to be in and out of hospital his whole life. He’s undergone several major operations including two life-saving transplants to allow him to consume food and fluid without support of medical devices like feeding tubes or intravenous lines. His conditions put him at increased risk of life-threatening complications such as sepsis.

Jude Allen and his mum Kellie meeting Prince Harry at last year's awards | Antony Thompson/Thousand Word Media Ltd

He was nominated by his nurse Sarah Challeway who had looked after him since he was a small baby, and has witnessed his courage and determination in the face of more than 100 surgeries.

She said Jude always reassures his nurses that he is fine and, even in the face of invasive and often painful medical procedures, he never complains or questions ‘why me?’ Instead he puts his energy into his two passions - football and musicals and he is also passionate about speaking out about the need for organ donations.

Despite carrying a backpack to administer intravenous fluids; three stomas and plummeting blood sugars, Jude could still be found raising awareness, playing football with his friends or singing at the top of his voice and continues to inspire others.

Jude was picked from 100s of nominations from across the UK to win the Inspirational Young Person category and last year he attended a star-studded Awards event at The Royal Lancaster Hotel in London whose guests included the charity’s Patron Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.

And now, with the support of Jude and Prince Harry, WellChild is calling for people in the region to put forward their nominations of other exceptional children for the 2025 WellChild Awards.

Jude’s mum, Kellie Grieves, who attended the awards with him, said, “Jude and the whole family had a fabulous evening, and it was wonderful to help Jude understand just how special he is and how grateful we all are for his positivity and kindness.”

Jude Allen | Family photo

In the video message Prince Harry said: “The WellChild Awards recognise and celebrate the growing number of young people with complex medical conditions from across the United Kingdom, as well as those who go the extra mile to care for them. They allow us to shine a spotlight on the remarkable stories of strength, resilience and courage that they demonstrate every single day. And this year is especially significant as we celebrate the 20th WellChild Awards.

“It is a true privilege to honour the bravery and compassion of this incredible community. And to make this happen, we need your help to nominate the exceptional people who inspire you every single day. Your support can make all the difference. Please join us in recognising the amazing individuals who will be honoured at the 2025 WellChild Awards!”

Guests at the 2024 Awards, in association with global healthcare company GSK, included Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex alongside celebrities such as KSI, Oti Mabuse, Rod Stewart, Penny Lancaster, Kate Garraway, Beverly Knight, Pixie Lott and Gaby Roslin who presented the event.

WellChild is asking people to consider if they know someone who deserves special recognition, and to nominate them for a WellChild Award by visiting its website at www.wellchild.org.uk/awards. The closing date for entries is March 9.

Jude Allen in hospital | Family photo

Categories for nominations are:

Inspirational Child or Young Person – A child or young person between the ages of four and eighteen who has demonstrated exceptional resilience, determination, and achievement while facing significant challenges posed by complex medical needs. This includes but is not limited to instances where the nominee has overcome obstacles, surpassed expectations, or exhibited extraordinary courage and perseverance in their pursuits, thereby serving as an inspiration to others.

– A child or young person between the ages of four and eighteen who has demonstrated exceptional resilience, determination, and achievement while facing significant challenges posed by complex medical needs. This includes but is not limited to instances where the nominee has overcome obstacles, surpassed expectations, or exhibited extraordinary courage and perseverance in their pursuits, thereby serving as an inspiration to others. Inspirational Sibling – Having a child with a long-term complex medical condition can have a huge impact on the whole family; this category is for those siblings between the ages of six and eighteen who despite all the challenges have thrived – this is their time to shine.

– Having a child with a long-term complex medical condition can have a huge impact on the whole family; this category is for those siblings between the ages of six and eighteen who despite all the challenges have thrived – this is their time to shine. Nurse – A children’s nurse who goes the extra mile for children and young people living with complex medical needs.

– A children’s nurse who goes the extra mile for children and young people living with complex medical needs. Outstanding Professional – A professional who has worked above and beyond for children and young people living with complex medical needs.

– A professional who has worked above and beyond for children and young people living with complex medical needs. Inspirational Parent Carer – A parent carer who has gone above and beyond the care they provide for their child(ren) living with complex medical needs and/or has contributed to improving support for families, or awareness of the challenges they face.

For more information about WellChild’s work, please see www.wellchild.org.uk