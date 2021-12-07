The Sea Angling Classic, taking place on June 15-19, will see competitors taking advantage of the vast Solent fishing grounds in their quest to scoop the top prize of £150,000 - the largest ever offered in a UK sea fishing event.

The event is a catch, photograph and release format, focusing on five species: tope, smooth hound, rays, bass and black bream.

Angling Spirit and Sea Angling Classic founder Ross Honey said: ‘This will be an event like no other, tying together environmental clean-ups and research, education, business and conservation while encouraging the next generation of anglers.

‘We held a partners meeting last week on site at the great Portsmouth locations that will be used during the event, and momentum and enthusiasm for the event has really started to build now.

‘We are working with numerous event partners, including the University of Portsmouth to provide them with our fishing data to aid their research into the Solent’s flora and fauna, including its native seagrass.

‘The Angling Trust will be bringing newcomers into the sport with special children’s activities. With support from the Hampshire Chamber of Commerce, the Local Enterprise Partnership, Gunwharf Quays, The Historic Dockyard and other businesses in the region, the Sea Angling Classic will be a major boost to the local economy.’

The £100,000 prize will be available in the Recreational Boat Category and includes a high spec, fully rigged Extreme 745 Game King and trailer. The Charter Boat Category has a huge £50,000 prize.

Registration opened in October with over 150 anglers already signed up.

To celebrate the build up to the Sea Angling Classic, a new online live show Hooked! is being launched in January. Anglers, participants, and anyone with an interest in sea angling will be able to join Ross and guests for the fortnightly online show (streamed via the Sea Angling Classic Facebook page) for an insight into the event.

To register for the competition go to www.tickettailor.com/events/seaanglingclassic2022/597335

