By adding compost to your plants and pots, it will increase the soil's capacity to hold water. This also protects your plants from a heavy downpour.

Is there a hosepipe ban in Portsmouth? How to save your garden from drought

Gardens are at the biggest risk over the next few weeks so here are some tips to maintain your garden from expert Jack Sutcliffe.

By Sophie Lewis
Sunday, 7th August 2022, 10:16 am
Updated Sunday, 7th August 2022, 10:16 am

As the hosepipe ban is put in place across the country, and the temperatures are set to soar in the coming weeks, the Met Office have advised people to take precautions against a drought.

Currently Portsmouth does not have a hosepipe ban, although areas of Hampshire and the Isle of Wight which are supplied by Southern Water do. However Environment Secretary George Eustice has suggested there should be a country-wide ban.

Southern Water has asked people to report any neighbours in hosepipe-ban areas who persistently flout the rules. People can be taken to court and issued a £1,000 fine for breaches.

1. Mow your lawn less

When you mow the lawn, water capacity is reduced. If you do have to cut the grass, do it in the coolest part of the day

Photo: Power Shed

Photo Sales

2. Water plants in the morning

To make sure that your plants absorb water thoroughly, it is best to water plants early in the morning as it gives the soil the best opportunity to absorb the water before it gets hot. If you water late in the evening, it is more likely to cause the production of fungi.

Photo: Power Shed

Photo Sales
Isle of WightPortsmouthGeorge EusticeSouthern Water
Home
Page 1 of 1