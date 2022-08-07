As the hosepipe ban is put in place across the country, and the temperatures are set to soar in the coming weeks, the Met Office have advised people to take precautions against a drought.
Currently Portsmouth does not have a hosepipe ban, although areas of Hampshire and the Isle of Wight which are supplied by Southern Water do. However Environment Secretary George Eustice has suggested there should be a country-wide ban.
Southern Water has asked people to report any neighbours in hosepipe-ban areas who persistently flout the rules. People can be taken to court and issued a £1,000 fine for breaches.