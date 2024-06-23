Pet Shop Boys headlined Saturday, June 23 at the Isle of Wight Festival. Fans were treated to iconic hits such as West End Girls and It’s a Sin while on the Big Top stage Suede made their first appearance at the festival in 10 years.
The day was packed full of sunshine as 90s pop group S Club made their first ever festival appearance and got the crowd dancing to Reach, S Club Party and Don’t Stop Movin’. Jessie J and Blossoms also adorned the Main Stage later in the day as the build up to Pet Shop Boys began.
Sunday is set to be another special day with Green Day headlining the Main Stage.
Here are some incredible photos from Saturday at The Isle of Wight Festival: