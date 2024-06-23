Isle of Wight Festival Day 3: Musical majesty as Pet Shop Boys and Suede dazzle the crowds while Blossoms and Jessie J captivate - In pictures

By Joe Williams
Published 23rd Jun 2024, 15:05 BST
The second full day of a major music festival was a hit with fans as they were dazzled by pop royalty.

Pet Shop Boys headlined Saturday, June 23 at the Isle of Wight Festival. Fans were treated to iconic hits such as West End Girls and It’s a Sin while on the Big Top stage Suede made their first appearance at the festival in 10 years.

The day was packed full of sunshine as 90s pop group S Club made their first ever festival appearance and got the crowd dancing to Reach, S Club Party and Don’t Stop Movin’. Jessie J and Blossoms also adorned the Main Stage later in the day as the build up to Pet Shop Boys began.

Sunday is set to be another special day with Green Day headlining the Main Stage.

Here are some incredible photos from Saturday at The Isle of Wight Festival:

Crowds were dazzled by Pet Shop Boys and Suede, while Jessie J and Blossoms were joined by festival debutants S Club. It was another amazing day at the Isle of Wight Festival 2024.

1. Isle of Wight Festival - Day 3

2. Isle of Wight Festival - Day 3

3. Isle of Wight Festival - Day 3

4. Isle of Wight Festival - Day 3

