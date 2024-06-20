Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A plume of black smoke poured from the site of the Isle of Wight Festival as the first arrivals gathered for the highly-anticipated music extravaganza.

A fire involving a “small golf buggy, used to travel around the festival site” broke out this afternoon (Thursday, June 20) and was subsequently extinguished by the on-site fire team. Photos of smoke at the Seaclose Park site in Newport were shared on social media.

A golf buggy caught ablaze at on the first day of the Isle of Wight Festival 2024 | Facebook

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Contabulary spokesperson said: “No one was injured, and there was no impact on the festival or any attendees or staff.”

