Isle of Wight Festival: Fire breaks out as crowds gather for huge music event
A plume of black smoke poured from the site of the Isle of Wight Festival as the first arrivals gathered for the highly-anticipated music extravaganza.
A fire involving a “small golf buggy, used to travel around the festival site” broke out this afternoon (Thursday, June 20) and was subsequently extinguished by the on-site fire team. Photos of smoke at the Seaclose Park site in Newport were shared on social media.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Contabulary spokesperson said: “No one was injured, and there was no impact on the festival or any attendees or staff.”
