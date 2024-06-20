Isle of Wight Festival: Fire breaks out as crowds gather for huge music event

By Joe Buncle
Published 20th Jun 2024, 18:37 BST
A plume of black smoke poured from the site of the Isle of Wight Festival as the first arrivals gathered for the highly-anticipated music extravaganza.

A fire involving a “small golf buggy, used to travel around the festival site” broke out this afternoon (Thursday, June 20) and was subsequently extinguished by the on-site fire team. Photos of smoke at the Seaclose Park site in Newport were shared on social media.

A golf buggy caught ablaze at on the first day of the Isle of Wight Festival 2024A golf buggy caught ablaze at on the first day of the Isle of Wight Festival 2024
A golf buggy caught ablaze at on the first day of the Isle of Wight Festival 2024 | Facebook

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Contabulary spokesperson said: “No one was injured, and there was no impact on the festival or any attendees or staff.”

